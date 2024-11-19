Cleveland mother and a psychiatrist discuss postpartum psychosis, maternal mental health

Welcoming a new child is often painted as one of the happiest, most fulfilling moments of a person's life. But for many, the reality can be much more complicated. Coupled with the physical recovery and sleep deprivation, new parenthood can quickly become an emotional rollercoaster, and many parents may struggle to find their footing in the first few months after childbirth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 8 women have reported symptoms of postpartum depression. And while that condition is becoming more well-known, new light is being shed on another maternal mental health disorder called postpartum psychosis.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll speak to a local mother about her difficult journey navigating postpartum psychosis. After narrowly escaping harming herself and her family in 2015, Meghan Cliffel has become a mindfulness meditation teacher and a published writer.

We'll also talk to a maternal mental health expert about these mental health challenges to watch out for in what's known as the "fourth trimester" and what resources and treatments are available to families.

Later in the hour, "New York Times" bestselling author and longtime local columnist Regina Brett says her life has been full of "detours." She describes herself as an "unwed mother at 21, recovering alcoholic at 25, a cancer survivor at 41 and Alzheimer's caregiver to my mom."

In Brett's latest book, "Little Detours and Spiritual Adventures: Inspiration for Times Life Doesn't Go as Planned," Brett shares stories that celebrate her deep faith and gratitude for all life has given, including the good and the seemingly bad.

Brett frames these life "detours" not as bumps in the road but as something more positive: a spiritual adventure "to strengthen our soul and to better love ourselves, our lives and everyone in it."

For more information about postpartum care and support networks, call the University Hospitals Women's Reproductive Mental Health department at 216-844-2400. To access free, online support groups, visit Postpartum Support International or call 1-800-944-4773.

Guests:

-Susan Hatters Friedman, M.D., director, forensic and perinatal psychiatrist, University Hospitals Cleveland

-Meghan Cliffel, writer, mindfulness teacher, and postpartum psychosis survivor

-Regina Brett, Author, "Little Detours and Spiritual Adventures"