Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Voters in Warren discuss what issues are motivating them as Election Day approaches

By Drew Maziasz
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Marwan Alie, Paul Ringold, Julie Stout and Riley DeCavitch (left to right) talk politics with Ideastream Public Media host Amy Eddings (end right) at the Sunrise Inn in Warren, Ohio, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Marwan Alie, Paul Ringold, Julie Stout and Riley DeCavitch (left to right) talk politics with Ideastream Public Media host Amy Eddings (end right) at the Sunrise Inn in Warren, Ohio, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Warren is like many Northeast Ohio cities trying to remake themselves. The county seat of Trumbull has seen steel mills close, automakers and other industries leave and people move away for better opportunities.

In this election year, we’re taking a closer look at Warren and what concerns voters there. Four people who live in and around Warren recently sat down at Sunrise Inn, a pizzeria in Warren, to talk about what’s driving their decisions this election.

Click on the related content below to read individual voter stories. Click on the listen button above to hear the conversation, "A Slice of Politics" with Ideastream host Amy Eddings.

Amy Eddings speaking with Julie Stout on a sidewalk.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Amy Eddings spoke with several voters in Warren, including Julie Stout.
Riley DeCavitch and Amy Eddings speaking in a parking lot.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Amy Eddings and voter Riley DeCavitch spoke for the "A Slice of Politics" series.

GUESTS:
- Amy Eddings, Host and Producer, "Morning Edition"
- Riley DeCavitch, Voter
- Marwan Alie, Voter
- Paul Ringold, Voter
- Julie Stout, Voter

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
