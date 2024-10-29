Voters in Warren discuss what issues are motivating them as Election Day approaches

Warren is like many Northeast Ohio cities trying to remake themselves. The county seat of Trumbull has seen steel mills close, automakers and other industries leave and people move away for better opportunities.

In this election year, we’re taking a closer look at Warren and what concerns voters there. Four people who live in and around Warren recently sat down at Sunrise Inn, a pizzeria in Warren, to talk about what’s driving their decisions this election.

Click on the related content below to read individual voter stories. Click on the listen button above to hear the conversation, "A Slice of Politics" with Ideastream host Amy Eddings.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Amy Eddings spoke with several voters in Warren, including Julie Stout.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Amy Eddings and voter Riley DeCavitch spoke for the "A Slice of Politics" series.

GUESTS:

- Amy Eddings, Host and Producer, "Morning Edition"

- Riley DeCavitch, Voter

- Marwan Alie, Voter

- Paul Ringold, Voter

- Julie Stout, Voter

