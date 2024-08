Pie with a slice of politics

Warren is like many Northeast Ohio cities trying to remake themselves. The county seat of Trumbull has seen steel mills close, automakers and other industries leave and people move away for better opportunities.



In this election year, we’re taking a closer look at Warren and what concerns voters there. Four people who live in and around Warren recently sat down at Sunrise Inn, a pizzeria in Warren, to talk about what’s driving their decisions this election.