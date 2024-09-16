Lorain County’s new microtransit program aims to address mobility gaps by providing on-demand rides

The government of Lorain County teamed up with the tech company Via this summer to launch a microtransit pilot program.

The program hopes to fill in some of the transit gaps in the cities of Lorain and Elyria.

Those transit gaps include obstacles people face like a bus route not being close to home, or not close enough to a destination. A lot of vulnerable populations like the elderly or disabled often face these transit gaps that can impact their ability to get to work.

Officials in Lorain County have said that this new Via Lorain County program has been a success, with thousands of individuals using the service so far.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk with Lorain County Commissioner David Moore. He’ll discuss the origins of the program, how it’s been working, and if the county will continue the pilot program.

Then we’ll pivot and discuss a new sailing center that will be built on Cleveland’s eastern shoreline.

Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman will tell us more about that project, which has already been described as "world class." The Metroparks are teaming up with several other community partners to reach out into the community and get more diverse populations interested in sailing programs.

Finally, we’ll hear from Ideastream Senior Arts Reporter Kabir Bhatia. He’ll preview what theater offerings are in store for Northeast Ohioans in the coming months.

GUESTS:

- David Moore, Commissioner, Lorain County

- Brian Zimmerman, CEO, The Cleveland Metroparks

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media