Transit advocates issue challenge to rely solely on public transit for a week, County Executive hops on board

Could you rely solely on public transit for all your transportation needs for an entire week?

Think about the normal tasks you face over the course of seven days; getting to and from your job, going to the grocery store, perhaps a medical appointment, and even getting to social functions.

That challenge was posed by the local transit advocacy group Clevelanders For Public Transit.

They particularly issued the challenge to elected officials in the region, as well as leaders of the area’s public transit providers. The challenge coincided with Transit Equity Day, which is February 4th, and served as a way to illustrate not only the importance of public transit, but to also highlight the holes in the current system.

With the gauntlet thrown down, one newly elected official said he would accept the challenge, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Ronayne speaks with us at the Sound of Ideas on Monday’s program.

We also hear from the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, as well as a representative from Clevelanders For Public Transit.

After the conversation about public transportation, we spend more time with Executive Ronayne and ask him about his goals, and the biggest issues that lay ahead.

GUESTS:

- Chris Ronayne, Cuyahoga County Executive

- Chris Martin, Chair, Clevelanders For Public Transit

- Nayota Walker Minor, Deputy General Manager Administration & External Affairs , Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

- Kate Warren, Special Assistant to the Chief of Integrated Development, The City of Cleveland