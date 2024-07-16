Cleveland Metroparks CEO discusses park investments and new projects

On Monday, it was announced that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance is former President Donald Trump’s pick to be Vice President.

We begin the “Sound of Ideas” on Tuesday by discussing how that impacts the presidential race with Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler.

Then we shift gears and talk about Northeast Ohio’s park systems.

Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman will join us to share updates on some of the Metroparks newest projects, including how a multi-million dollar federal grant is funding several new trails on Cleveland’s southeast side.

Those trails are also aimed at improving trail and greenspace access in some neighborhoods where those assets are lacking.

We’ll also touch on major projects like Irishtown Bend and the Hinckley dam renovation and hear how work there is progressing.

Finally, a conversation about the city of Cleveland’s parks. This comes after the Cleveland City Council voted to establish a new city department of Parks and Recreation.

The creation of that department goes along with the Bibb administration's creation of a 15-year parks and recreation plan. That plan is based on feedback from Cleveland residents.

It's a move that acknowledges and tries to remedy equity issues in terms of access to green spaces across the city.

We'll learn a little more about how the Cleveland is looking to improve its parks system for some residents.

Ideastream’s Gabriel Kramer will share some of his reporting on the topic.

GUESTS:

- Karen Kasler, Chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter/Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Brian Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer, The Cleveland Metroparks