FirstEnergy agrees to deal to avoid state prosecution | Reporters Roundtable

Akron-based FirstEnergy agreed this week to a deal with the state of Ohio to avoid state prosecution for its role in the House Bill 6 bribery scandal. HB 6 included a billion-dollar nuclear bailout.

FirstEnergy, which bribed an Ohio house speaker and a state regulator, is paying another $20 million directly to the state to settle the criminal case. This is in addition to the $230 million fine the company paid in 2021 to avoid federal prosecution. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former GOP Chairman Matt Borges are serving time in a federal prison for their role in the scheme. Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo died by suicide while facing federal charges. FirstEnergy's former CEO and lobbyist are still facing state criminal charges.

The interim executive director of the civilian organization tasked with overseeing police discipline in the city of Cleveland has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination. Jason Goodrick, who is white, has named commissioners in the suit and claims his race and gender were used against him. Voters approved the creation of Cleveland's Community Police Commission in 2021, but the commission has so far not reviewed any cases.

Cuyahoga County leaders say public investment in a new Browns stadium complex in Brook Park does not make fiscal sense. The Haslams, the team's owners, want to build a roofed-stadium complex while another option, renovating the lakefront stadium, is still a possibility. The lakefront plan comes with an offer by the city of more than $400 million in public subsidy.

The newly ousted CEO of MetroHealth says allegations that poor performance led to her dismissal last week were wrong. Just before she went on medical leave and as the board was moving to fire her, Dr. Airica Steed filed a complaint alleging racism and discrimination at the hospital, and bad treatment by those loyal to the previously ousted CEO, Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired in late 2022 after being accused of approving his own bonuses without board approval. He insists he did nothing wrong and the board knew about his bonus.

Guests:

-Josh Boose, Associate Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Sam Allard, Reporter, Axios Cleveland

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

