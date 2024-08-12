Cuyahoga County opposes Cleveland Browns' Brook Park stadium. City in negotiations with team

Top Cuyahoga County officials have joined a chorus of Cleveland leaders opposing the Cleveland Browns' domed stadium complex in Brook Park.

The $2.4 billion plans, which were publicly released by the Browns last week, would move the team out Downtown Cleveland for the neighboring suburb. With estimates to renovate the existing city-owned stadium coming in at half the cost, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said there's one simple solution: stay.

"Come back to where you belong in Downtown Cleveland where the stadium has been for nearly 100 years and where it has been for every Browns home game for the last 80 years," Ronayne urged Browns' leadership at a Monday press conference.

Ronayne said the Haslam Sports Group, owned by billionaires Jimmy and Dee Haslam, requested upward to $600 million in public money from the county toward their Brook Park plan, about half of which would come from bond issuances. Ronayne said that's too large of a burden on taxpayers — and puts the county at risk.

"They're asking the county to take the risk and to back the bond," Ronayne said. "If they fail, we fail. And we're not looking forward to that, and we can't do that."

The county has other major priorities, he said, including a new jail and a potential courthouse. Those projects, which are also bonded out, already put the county in an "exposed position."

"To consider another $300 million of bond exposure is not something we're going to entertain," Ronayne said. "That's why we say that dog is not going to hunt."

Ronayne also encouraged the Browns to build upon existing investments made by the county and private businesses, like hotels and restaurants, in Downtown Cleveland. He also pointed to Mayor Justin Bibb's lakefront plan, which aims to connect the North Coast Harbor where the stadium sits to the rest of the city.

"This isn't about Cleveland versus Brook Park," Ronayne said. "This is about Downtown. This is about everybody's Downtown. Whether you live in Warrensville Heights, whether you live in Westlake, whether you live in Solon or whether you live in the city of Cleveland. This is about Downtown."

County Council President Pernel Jones doubled down on Ronayne's statements but did not promise any council action on the matter. He said the county is only offering their "opinions" opposing a move away from Downtown.

On Sunday, the county released a letter to the Haslams stating moving the team to the suburb of Brook Park “does not make fiscal sense” for residents and taxpayers.

Meanwhile, the city remains in negotiations with the Browns. After offering a $461 million incentive deal for the team to stay in the stadium, Mayor Bibb requested a response by August 12.

A spokesperson for the city told Ideastream they received that response last week: the Haslam Sports Group reached out with "clarifying questions" and requests for additional information regarding the deal.

"Mayor Bibb looks forward to the continued discussion and maintaining an open line of communication with HSG as negotiations remain ongoing," the spokesperson said in an email.