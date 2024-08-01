Cleveland proposes $461M plan to keep Browns stadium Downtown

After months of the Cleveland Browns' leadership making noise about possibly moving the NFL team to Brook Park, the City of Cleveland offered up a nearly a half-billion dollar bid to keep the Browns Downtown.

Earlier this year, the NFL team purchased nearly 200 acres in the nearby suburb for a new, $2.4 billion domed stadium. Cleveland officials have repeatedly expressed their desire to keep the team Downtown, especially as a plan by Mayor Justin Bibb for a sweeping lakefront redevelopment takes shape, but have been tight-lipped about details about ongoing negotiations with Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam of the Haslam Sports Group.

But on Thursday, the city released details of a $461 million financing plan to support a transformation of the Browns' existing, city-owned lakefront stadium that officials say will have no impact on city services.

According to a written release, the city is prepared to offer the team:



$367 million in tax revenues over a 30-year lease term with a five-year renewal option. $227 million of those taxes would come from increases in admission taxes, $120 million from Cuyahoga County sin taxes (taxes on alcohol and cigarette sales) and $20 million in existing stadium capital reserves

Revenue from parking. The city will turn the city-owned Willard Garage and Municipal Lot over to the Browns for their exclusive use on game and event days, which is expected to generate $94 million for capital repairs and improvements.

Rent waived. Under the current lease, the city covers $1.3 million in annual property taxes and insurance, while the Browns pay $250,000 in rent. Under the new lease, the city would waive the Browns' rent, but the team would be responsible for insurance and tax payments. That would align the lease agreements with the Guardians and Cavaliers.

These financing options do not include any additional county or state commitments.

The Browns' lease is set to expire in 2028. Previously, the Haslams have stated that they want taxpayers to cover half of the estimated $2.4 billion Brook Park build or a $1 billion Downtown renovation if they choose to stay.

In May, Brook Park City Council passed a resolution to "strongly" encourage the Browns' move to their city.

Meanwhile, Cleveland City Council has explored options to keep the team within city limits.

On Thursday, council's leadership team released a statement on the proposal, which Council President Blaine A. Griffin received earlier that morning,

The team, "comprised of Council President Blaine A. Griffin (Ward 6), Majority Leader Kerry McCormack (Ward 3), and Majority Whip Jasmin Santana (Ward 14), desires for Cleveland Browns Stadium to remain at its current location on the shores of Lake Erie," the statement read. "The City of Cleveland, in collaboration with local partners, is committed to ensuring the Cleveland Browns remain a vital part of our community by keeping the stadium in downtown Cleveland."

The entire council will review and discuss the proposal "at a later date," according to the statement.

Earlier this year, they passed legislation requiring the law department to enforce a state law that would put up obstacles if the Browns were to move, although legal experts were dubious of its effectiveness.

Some members of council have been critical of the Browns' ownership and the public money the billionaires have received over the years as the city, which is the second poorest in the country, faces other challenges related to education and gun violence.

But Bibb and his administration are digging in on their commitment to keep the team. In a written statement, Bibb said the Browns playing within the city is "vital" to sustaining Downtown's "successes, regional health and the city's global image."

“I was elected to fight for Cleveland — its residents, its businesses, and its future," Bibb said in a written statement. "I am committed to keeping the Browns here at home as key partners in our lakefront transformation.”