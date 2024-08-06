Cleveland officials defend $461M bid after report Browns are planning move to Brook Park

City officials are defending their $461 million incentive deal to keep the Browns in Downtown Cleveland as the teams' owners are reportedly planning a move to Brook Park.

The blog NEOtrans reported early Tuesday that the Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns, is preparing to unveil plans for a new, $3.6 billion stadium in Brook Park.

Although news that the team may move is nothing new — the owners purchased nearly 200 acres of land in the neighboring suburb earlier this year — the price tag has grown by more than $1 billion. Meanwhile, the Browns estimate the cost to renovate the existing city-owned stadium Downtown would be about $1 billion.

The Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but city officials appearing on Tuesday's Sound of Ideas show did not yet appear to be sweating the report.

"We’re not convinced the news that broke this morning is necessary breaking news," said Bradford Davy, Mayor Justin Bibb's chief of staff. "Renderings of alternative sites are to be expected."

Davy, who spoke alongside Jeff Epstein, Bibb's chief integrated development officer, instead doubled down on the city's $461 million incentive package offered late last week to the team. They say those funds, most of which will come from admission taxes on Browns tickets and county sin taxes on alcohol and cigarettes, will not affect city services.

"We are clear about what we’re offering, but it’s also important to regional taxpayers. If at some point fans and taxpayers are asked to choose between two options and if those options have different price tags… we think those two things should be compared clearly," Davy said.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have previously expressed that they would like for taxpayers to foot the bill of either half of the current stadium's renovation or a new stadium - the difference between the two is now estimated to be more than $2 billion. Epstein said that alone should be considered as a reason for public support of remaining within Cleveland.

Epstein also criticized the blog's report that he said suggested the existing stadium, built in 1999, was not well enough maintained.

"One of the pieces of that story talked about the condition of the current stadium, and I don’t think it represented it very accurately," Epstein said. "We certainly expect with another billion dollar renovation … that that stadium will last.

"Whatever there is to say about the quality or maintenance of the stadium, the truth of the matter remains: The Cleveland Browns sell out," added Davy.

The pair fielded questions from on-air resident callers that criticized providing any public money to the Browns, whose owners are billionaires. Both defended the package, saying that projections for such a deal come from historical trends in increases in admission taxes on ticket price hikes to games over the previous 30-year lease. The city is not increasing taxes.

"The folks that are sitting in the suites and sitting in seats are helping pay for some of the renovations they are partaking in," Davy said.

Epstein said those taxes are not money that would exist without the Browns, so it could not be diverted elsewhere.

Other elements of the deal include a handover of exclusive use of the city's Willard Parking Garage at City Hall and the Municipal Lot for game and event days, as well as forgoing the team's rent on the stadium (but still requiring the team to be responsible for insurance and tax payments).

Both Davy and Epstein underscored Bibb's commitment to keeping the Browns Downtown and how the stadium renovation will be a pivotal part of the lakefront redevelopment master plan.

"We believe that what is best for Downtown and for the region is to build on the billions of dollars of investment Downtown and to strengthen our community, and that’s what’s best for our region," Epstein said.

That plan, which Bibb unveiled Monday night, will proceed "regardless if the Browns stay or not," Epstein said.

The Browns' lease expires in 2028. The city has requested a response to their offer by August 12.