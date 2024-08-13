MetroHealth CEO alleged 'toxic' work environment before firing

Ousted MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed filed a formal complaint detailing racial discrimination by several MetroHealth employees, just weeks before the system’s Board of Trustees terminated her contract without cause.

In the document obtained by Ideastream Public Media and verified by MetroHealth, Steed detailed a campaign by organization leaders to undermine her relationship with the board and smear her reputation.

Steed sent the email on July 16, about a week before taking a medical leave, and around the time the board began holding special meetings in executive session.

In the complaint, Steed alleged she had been subject to "a hostile and toxic work environment fueled by racism and discrimination," stemming from being the first female and first African-American to be hired as MetroHealth’s CEO.

She alleged the campaign was orchestrated by employees in the legal and compliance departments, as well as employees loyal to former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros — who had been fired by the board in 2022 for allegedly taking about $2 million in unauthorized bonuses.

"Members ... have engaged in a relentless attack to undermine my leadership that has created an environment where I have been forced to walk on eggshells, constantly look over my shoulders and fear racially targeted attacks about my professional judgment and decisions," Steed wrote.

In response to Ideastream’s inquiry into the complaint, the board released a statement saying that the system is “committed to maintaining a workplace free from all forms of unlawful discrimination. All complaints of unlawful discrimination are taken seriously."

The board said its actions were consistent with MetroHealth policies.

A statement provided by Steed's attorneys Monday said Steed is considering her options, including legal action.