83-year-old Betty Smith helps young people through arts nonprofit in Stark County

Crain's Cleveland Business this month named outstanding octogenarians and nonagenarians in its annual Eight over 80 awards. These people have had incredible lives and careers and are continuing to make an impact in their community.

On Tuesday, we met an 81-year-old philanthropist, Ron Harrington, who discussed his impact funding medical discoveries around the world.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we met another member on the list, 83-year-old Betty Smith, who co-founded the nonprofit En-Rich-Ment, that offers music- and arts-based classes to children in Stark County.

We'll share two more of the winners during the program next week. You can check out all of the profiles of this year's Crain's "Eight over 80" honorees here.

Guest:

-Betty Smith, Co-Founder and Executive Director, En-Rich-Ment