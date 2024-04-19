81-year-old philanthropist Ron Harrington is funding new medical treatments and cures around the world

Crain's Cleveland Business this month named outstanding octogenarians and nonagenarians in its annual "Eight over 80" awards. These people have lived incredible lives and careers and are continuing to make an impact in their community.

Over the next two weeks, we'll meet some of this year's inspiring class. We began on April 16 on the "Sound of Ideas"with 81-year-old philanthropist Ron Harrington, who established the Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute at University Hospitals and co-founded the Harrington Project for Discovery & Development, which funds efforts to bring new cures and treatments to patients around the world.

We'll share more of the winners during the program next week. You can check out all of the profiles of this year's Crain's "Eight over 80" honorees here.

Guest:

-Ron Harrington, Philanthropist & Co-founder, the Harrington Project for Discovery & Development