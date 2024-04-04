Cleveland Neighborhood Progress revamps their CDC funding model

In 2022, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress began the process of re-examining how to distribute funds to city-wide community development corporations. The previous model had been used since the early 2000s, but didn't always distribute funds in the most equitable manner across the city's roughly 20 CDCs.

On April 2, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress announced its round of funding for the 2025 fiscal year, which totaled a bit over $2 million, spread over 17 organizations. Seven of those groups are receiving money from Cleveland Neighborhood Progress for the first time.

The dollars this year are the first time Cleveland Neighborhood Progress has utilized its new funding criteria. Those criteria include what's called the "CDC Advancement Model" and the "Advancement and Resilience Initiative."

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to Jason Powers, the Senior Vice President of CDC Advancement and Resilience from Cleveland Neighborhood Progress about the new funding model and why it was time for a change. We'll also hear from the heads of two community development corporations. They'll talk about the dollars they received, and if they're happy with the funding model changes.

Later in the hour we'll preview what is sure to be a busy weekend in Cleveland.

The head of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, David Gilbert, will join us to talk about what its been like to plan for the total solar eclipse, the NCAA Women's Final Four basketball tournament, the Cleveland International Film Festival and the Cleveland Guardians home opener, all taking place over the next few days. We'll hear from him on how Northeast Ohio plans to capitalize on this moment in the spotlight.

Finally, we bring you another episode of Ideastream's music podcast "Shuffle." This week, Amanda Rabinowitz talks with singer songwriter Jenna Fournier, who performs under the name Kid Tigrrr.

GUESTS:

- Jason Powers, Senior Vice President of CDC Advancement and Resilience, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress

- Joy Johnson, Executive Director, Burton, Bell, Carr Development Inc.

- Lucas Reeve, Executive Director, Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation

- David Gilbert, President and CEO, Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

- Jenna Fournier, Musician / "Kid Tigrrr"

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "All Things Considered" and "Shuffle"

