Northeast Ohio counties preparing for April’s total solar eclipse

In less than three months, parts of Ohio will be front row to a big celestial event.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible along a path from Maine to Texas, including here in parts of Northeast Ohio. Both the cities of Cleveland and Akron will be within the 124-mile-wide path where the eclipse will be total.

Avon Lake in Lorain County will be the center line of the eclipse, meaning the totality of darkness will last the longest there.

The last time we had a total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next time an eclipse will be visible in Ohio will be in 2099.

People are expected to flock to the states within the path of the total eclipse, including Ohio. Those extra visitors bring a tourism opportunity and planning for that potential influx is top of mind.

The eclipse will take place in the afternoon on April 8. Many schools in the region are scheduling the day off for students.

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we will talk about the upcoming eclipse, from the science of the event to tourism potential to planning for the potential influx of visitors.

See some of the links below for more information on events and a simulator for what the eclipse will look like where you live.

Bill Ingalls/AP / NASA The moon is seen passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Eclipse Resources:



Eclipse Simulator

See what the eclipse will look like from where you live

Guests:

-Emily Lauer, VP of Communications, Destination Cleveland

-Mark Christie, Director, Cuyahoga County Office of Emergency Management

-McKenzie Villatoro, Specialist, Portage County Emergency Management Agency

-Destiny Thomas, Astronomer, Cleveland Museum of Natural History