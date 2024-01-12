The Future of the Community Development Ecosystem: Remarks from Tania Menesse

Greater Cleveland is home to a vibrant and diverse community development ecosystem, with all entities aiming for equitable revitalization throughout Cleveland's neighborhoods. The social determinants of health, economic development, philanthropy, and the private and public sectors have converged in clear trends in community development--both here in Cleveland, as well as nationwide.

Tania Menesse became President & CEO of CNP in 2020. For over 30 years, CNP has been investing in community revitalization efforts in Greater Cleveland. Under her leadership, the organization has been lauded for its best practices in various facets of nonprofit programming. Before this, she served as the Director of Community Development for the City of Cleveland.

Join us to hear from Tania Menesse and learn about the history of community development, the challenges of equitable neighborhood revitalization, and the future of the community development ecosystem.



Speaker



Tania Menesse

CEO and President, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress