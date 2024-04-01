Columbus writer Hanif Abdurraqib's new book uses basketball to discuss greatness, grief and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship looms large over Northeast Ohio, not only for sports fans, but for those who saw it as a way for an underdog team to achieve greatness.

That concept of greatness lies at the center of Columbus-based writer Hanif Abdurraqib's new book, "There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension." It's a book about the sport but also about a lot of other ideas, like belonging, grief and one's sense of home.

Abdurraqib also uses Lebron James' career arc to describe something he's seen a lot in his world, people leaving their home city or state to achieve some more.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear a conversation with essayist, poet and author Hanif Abdurraqid, who is also a MacArthur Genius fellow, and a past finalist for the National Book Award.

Later in the program, we'll bring you an encore of our conversation about the rise of in popularity of certain weight loss drugs.

Americans spend billions each year on weight loss and weight loss related services and products. Now new drugs are making headlines for their weight loss benefits. They are known as GLP-1 drugs or glucagon-like peptide agonists. You know them better by their brand names that are heavily advertised: Ozempic, Rybelsus and Trulicity to name a few.

These medications have taken the market by storm. Wait lists for the medications started forming last summer.

Dr. Reena Bose of the Cleveland Clinic joined us in February for the discussion. She told host Jenny Hamel that the GLP-1 drugs have made a difference in spurring weight loss for her patients and validating their struggle.

The conversation also touched on costs and accessibility of the medications as well as potential side effects.

GUESTS:

- Hanif Abdurraqib, Author, "There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension"

- Stephanie Metzger Lawrence, Digital Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Reena Bose, M.D., Dept of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Cleveland Clinic