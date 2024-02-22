© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Public health experts concerned about syphilis rise in Northeast Ohio

By Jay Shah,
Drew Maziasz
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Syphilis can be treated with between one and three injections of penicillin.
Innovative Creation
/
Shutterstock
Syphilis can be treated with between one and three injections of penicillin.

After reaching historic lows in the early 2000s, syphilis cases began to spike again over the past five years across the U.S., including in Ohio. A new report from the Centers for Disease Control showed cases nationally reached over 200,000 between 2018 and 2022. That's the highest it's been since the 1950s.

In Northeast Ohio, this is alarming public health officials who are most concerned about pregnant women and their infants.

Today, we start the show with a look at Cuyahoga County where the syphilis case rate has risen by 174% over the last 5 years, that's double the rate of increase nationwide.

Later, preview Ideastream's new 24-7 JazzNEO streaming service launching on Monday, and we'll talk about the next stop on our "Sound of Ideas Community Tour" where we'll be talking about the history and current jazz scene at the Bop Stop in Cleveland.

Guests:
- Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Justin Yax, D.O., Director of HIV Testing and Care Collaborative, University Hospitals
- Dan Polletta, Host, JazzNEO/Ideastream Public Media
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"
- Charity Evona, R&B Artist

