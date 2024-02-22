Public health experts concerned about syphilis rise in Northeast Ohio

After reaching historic lows in the early 2000s, syphilis cases began to spike again over the past five years across the U.S., including in Ohio. A new report from the Centers for Disease Control showed cases nationally reached over 200,000 between 2018 and 2022. That's the highest it's been since the 1950s.

In Northeast Ohio, this is alarming public health officials who are most concerned about pregnant women and their infants.

Today, we start the show with a look at Cuyahoga County where the syphilis case rate has risen by 174% over the last 5 years, that's double the rate of increase nationwide.

Later, preview Ideastream's new 24-7 JazzNEO streaming service launching on Monday, and we'll talk about the next stop on our "Sound of Ideas Community Tour" where we'll be talking about the history and current jazz scene at the Bop Stop in Cleveland.