Cleveland Clinic doctor discusses use of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy

Americans spend billions each year on weight loss and weight loss related services and products. Now a new drugs are making headlines for their weight loss benefits. They are known as GLP-1 or glucagon-like peptide agonists. You know them better by their brand names that are heavily advertised: Ozempic, Rybelsus and Trulicity to name a few.

Ozempic is the best-known of the drugs or semaglutide as it's called generically. Scientists developed it as a Type 2 diabetes drug that resulted in weight loss for many patients. Its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, then developed Wegovy-which is specifically approved for weight loss. Both of those drugs are delivered by injection. A third formulation, Rybelsus is a pill form.

These medications have taken the market by storm. Waitlists for the medications started forming last summer.

But what comes with a class of drugs that have seemingly had a meteoric rise? We'll talk to a Cleveland Clinic obesity doctor and patient about the latest when it comes to these medications.

We will hear from a person who has achieved a #weight loss of 80 pounds using these medications. We will also discuss the costs and accessibility, as well as the benefits and the side effects.

Guests:

- Stephanie Metzger Lawrence, Ideastream Public Media

- Reena Bose, M.D., Dept of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, The Cleveland Clinic