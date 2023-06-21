A Cleveland Clinic doctor discusses impact of new weight loss drugs

Obesity is a global health problem. The World Health Organization says that worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975. Here in the United States, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says 42% of adults are considered obese. This means they have a BMI of 30 or greater.

The National Institutes of Health describes obesity as a gateway disease because it increases the risk someone will develop other conditions including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Americans spend billions each year on weight loss and weight loss related services and products. Now a new class of drugs is making headlines for their weight loss benefits. They are known as GLP-1 or glucagon-like peptide agonists. You know them better by their brand names that are heavily advertised: Ozempic, Rybelsus and Trulicity to name a few.

Ozempic is the best-known of the drugs or semaglutide as it’s called generically. Scientists developed it as a Type 2 diabetes drug that resulted in weight loss for many patients. Its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, then developed Wegovy-which is specially approved for weight loss. Both of those drugs are delivered by injection. A third formulation, Rybelsus is a pill form.

We are going to talk about the new GLP-1 drugs and whether they represent-- as some headlines have suggested-- a game-change, for the treatment of obesity to start Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas.”

Later in the hour, we bring you’re the latest episode of our new podcast, “Living for We.” The podcast explores the livability issues raised by a 2020 Bloomberg City Lab article on a study that found Cleveland ranked dead last for Black women. This week, we turn our attention to education. We hear about how Black women often navigate systems that encouraged them to aim low and think small and are steered away from honors courses or otherwise are limited by the narrow expectations of others.

Guests:

-Reena Bose, MD, Obesity Medicine, Endocrine and Metabolic Institute, Cleveland Clinic

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director of Engaged Journalism, IPM, Podcast Executive Producer & Host

-Leah Hudnall, Cleveland State University

-Tait Manning, Enlightened Solutions

-Chinenye Nkemere, Enlightened Solutions

-Shemariah Arki, Ed.D., Kent State University

-Angela Neal-Barnett, Ph.D., Kent State University

