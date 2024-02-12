2024 Rock Hall nominees unveiled, as Cleveland prepares to host induction ceremony again

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has announced its next class of nominees.

The 15 artists cut a wide swath across the past five decades of popular music, representing not just the genre of rock, but also hip-hop, soul, pop, and funk.

Among the nominees are groups like A Tribe Called Quest and Jane's Addiction, who have been nominated before. There are also first time nominees like Mariah Carey, Peter Frampton, and Lenny Kravitz. Dave Matthews Band is on the list, after winning the fan vote in 2020, but losing out on a nomination.

Cher, Sinead O'Conner, Sade, and Mary J. Blige round of a group of nominees that, in recent years, has attempted to represent more women.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the list with a group of music lovers. We'll ask who has the best chance of being named an inductee later this year, and also who was snubbed.

The complete list includes:

- Mary J. Blige

- Mariah Carey

- Cher

- Dave Matthews Band

- Eric B. and Rakim

- Foreigner

- Peter Frampton

- Jane's Addiction

- Kool and the Gang

- Lenny Kravitz

- Oasis

- Sinead O'Conner

- Ozzy Osbourne

- Sade

- A Tribe Called Quest

GUESTS:

- Annie Zaleski, Freelance Music Journalist and Author

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered", Ideastream Public Media

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media