© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

2024 Rock Hall nominees unveiled, as Cleveland prepares to host induction ceremony again

By Drew Maziasz
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Annie Wu
/
Ideastream Public Media
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum announced its nominees for the class of 2024, including Cher, Lenny Kravitz and Ozzy Osbourne.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has announced its next class of nominees.

The 15 artists cut a wide swath across the past five decades of popular music, representing not just the genre of rock, but also hip-hop, soul, pop, and funk.

Among the nominees are groups like A Tribe Called Quest and Jane's Addiction, who have been nominated before. There are also first time nominees like Mariah Carey, Peter Frampton, and Lenny Kravitz. Dave Matthews Band is on the list, after winning the fan vote in 2020, but losing out on a nomination.

Cher, Sinead O'Conner, Sade, and Mary J. Blige round of a group of nominees that, in recent years, has attempted to represent more women.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the list with a group of music lovers. We'll ask who has the best chance of being named an inductee later this year, and also who was snubbed.

The complete list includes:
- Mary J. Blige
- Mariah Carey
- Cher
- Dave Matthews Band
- Eric B. and Rakim
- Foreigner
- Peter Frampton
- Jane's Addiction
- Kool and the Gang
- Lenny Kravitz
- Oasis
- Sinead O'Conner
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Sade
- A Tribe Called Quest

GUESTS:
- Annie Zaleski, Freelance Music Journalist and Author
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered", Ideastream Public Media
- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content