Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces class of 2023 nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum announces its nominees for the class of 2023 on Wednesday morning.

We hear from music lovers about who was picked this year, and of course, who was snubbed.

Also on Wednesday's program, we talk with Marc Lee Shannon. Shannon was a long time bandmate and friend of Cleveland music icon Michael Stanley.

Shannon has a new book out, "Sober Chronicles", which tracks the musician's life and journey through rock stardom, to becoming a chemical dependency counselor working in and around Akron.

GUESTS:

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Annie Zaleski, Author and Journalist

- Marc Lee Shannon, Musician and Author "Sober Chronicles"