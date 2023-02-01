© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces class of 2023 nominees

By Drew Maziasz
Published February 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio
Ideastream Public Media
/
Ideastream Public Media
Rock Hall.jpg

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum announces its nominees for the class of 2023 on Wednesday morning.

We hear from music lovers about who was picked this year, and of course, who was snubbed.

Also on Wednesday's program, we talk with Marc Lee Shannon. Shannon was a long time bandmate and friend of Cleveland music icon Michael Stanley.

Shannon has a new book out, "Sober Chronicles", which tracks the musician's life and journey through rock stardom, to becoming a chemical dependency counselor working in and around Akron.

GUESTS:
- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Annie Zaleski, Author and Journalist
- Marc Lee Shannon, Musician and Author "Sober Chronicles"

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Rock and Roll Hall of FameRock and Roll Hall of Fame nomineesMusic
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content