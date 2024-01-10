Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne discusses first year in office

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne has been in office for just over a year. When he was sworn in last January, he said that the county needed to give all residents “opportunity and a chance to build a better future.” Ronayne made affordable housing a key pillar of his first state of the county speech last June.

County Executive Ronayne joins host Jenny Hamel in studio on Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” to talk about his first year in office and what’s ahead for 2024.

Plus, he will discuss a number of other topics, including the decision to build a new jail and extend a sales tax to pay for it; the creation of a new women's advisory committee to improve health outcomes and county-wide development including the lakefront.

Later in the hour, we will talk to sports reporters about the Browns. Cleveland is in the National Football League playoffs for just the third time since 1999. The team is being led by veteran Super Bowl winning-quarterback Joe Flacco. The former starter for the Baltimore Ravens joined the team in November when DeShaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. He started the season on his couch wondering if his playing days were behind him until the Browns picked up the phone. Now he’s a fan favorite and enjoying his unexpected comeback.

Guests:

-Chris Ronayne, County Executive, Cuyahoga County

-Marla Ridenour, Former Akron Beacon Journal Sports Columnist

-Joe Scalzo, Sports Business Reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

