New Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne starts tenure with legislation on housing for homeless

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne appeared at his first county council meeting Tuesday since taking office at the start of the year.".

In brief remarks, Ronayne told council he’d focus on the county’s housing stock, strengthening what’s known as “middle market” housing. The previous county administration and Cleveland’s current administration have both sought to strengthen this part of the housing market.

The city recently changed its tax abatement policy to reduce the tax breaks offered in the higher market, or “market rate” neighborhoods to strengthen the more affordable “middle market” parts of the city.

“Housing will continue to be a high priority of this administration going ahead,” Ronayne told council Tuesday.

Ronayne defeated former County Commissioner Lee Weingart in November to become the third executive since the charter was passed by voters in 2009. Ronayne most recently ran the non-profit University Circle, Inc. and before that worked in the administration of former Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell.

Several of the first pieces of legislation Ronayne submitted to council provide funding for organizations that operate homeless shelters or supportive housing, including close to $1 million toward emergency shelter for youth in the county’s custody.

Ronayne also told council his administration will focus on "final mile" transportation options, supplementing services provided by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

“For the more than ten percent of Cuyahoga County residents who don’t drive automobiles, that are driver eligible but don’t drive single occupancy vehicles, we want to make sure that we’re providing appropriate transportation options,” Ronayne said.

He also told council that he plans to invest in repairs to the jail and work on alternatives to detention at the county jail.

“Thinking with you about how we effectively create a system of justice that is just that – just – and also working with the sheriff and others, yourselves, making sure we are ready for modern facilities when we do need to detain persons,” Ronayne said.

Councilmembers did not ask Ronayne any questions. Council will take up Ronayne’s legislation at their committee meetings starting next week.