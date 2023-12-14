Cuyahoga County approves 40-year sales tax extension to pay for new jail

Cuyahoga County Council approved Thursday a .25% sales tax extension for the next 40 years, securing a funding source for the new county jail.

After months of back and forth between Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne and the county council about the site of the jail, council members in September greenlit the $38.7 million purchase of a 72-acre site located off of I-480 and Transportation Boulevard. At that time, council members pushed off the passage of the sales tax extension for further discussion, leaving the new jail site without a major funding source.

The entire project is estimated to cost $750 million. County Council President Pernel Jones said the sales tax will bring in enough money for the new jail, courthouse and enough surplus to maintain those facilities.

"It’s a good thing because... our current facility has reached the end of its useful life," Jones told Ideastream. "We're going to create a more humane environment and building for those being held within."

On the campaign trail in 2022, Ronayne said he believed residents should get to vote on a sales tax extension: a comment he appeared to walk back on in June when he proposed the tax extension legislation.

Jones said this was a decision he felt comfortable council should move ahead with without voter input as members are representatives of their constituents.