New West Side Market director discusses goals for nonprofit management of the Cleveland institution

Rosemary Mudry, the new Executive Director of the West Side Market, is taking the reins of the historic institution as it moves towards new nonprofit management, from its previous management by the City of Cleveland. On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to Mudry about her goals for the market. We'll also hear from Don Whitaker, head of the Tenant's Association, and one of the members of the hiring committee for the new executive director.

Also this hour, the Icebreaker wind turbine project has been subject to numerous challenges and roadblocks over its nearly 15-year existence.

That project, which was a proposal to construct six turbines roughly eigh miles off the coast in Lake Erie, has now officially been paused by the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation board of directors.

LEEDCo is the public-private non-profit that has been overseeing the project since it was first unveiled in 2009.

LEEDCo released a statement last week that cited rising capital costs, along with higher interest rates, and delays to due numerous court challenges as the reasons for the break.

While the project was hailed by some as a step towards more green, renewable energy creation in the region, environmental and birding groups were some of Icebreaker’s harshest critics.

We’ll talk to Ronn Richard, long-time president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation and Board Chair of LEEDCo about Icebreaker’s status, and what could be next.

Finally on the program, Ideastream Public Media's Anna Huntsman sits down with outgoing Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan.

GUESTS:

- Ronn Richard, Board Chair, LEEDCo

- Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director, West Side Market

- Don Whitaker, President, West Side Market Tenants Association

- Dan Horrigan, Outgoing Mayor of Akron

- Anna Huntsman, Akron/Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

