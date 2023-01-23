© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Podcast from Interlochen Public Radio examines debate over Icebreaker wind project

By Drew Maziasz
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Slowed by lawsuits, regulatory roadblocks, and hostile policies, off shore wind turbines in Lake Erie remain an elusive dream more than a decade after the Icebreaker wind farm was proposed.
The proposed wind turbine farm in Lake Erie known as the Icebreaker project has been a hot button issue since the idea was birthed over a decade ago.

As a quick refresher on this complex story, Icebreaker would be the first freshwater wind farm in North America. It is a pilot project made up of 6 turbines about 10 miles off the shore in Lake Erie.

The project recently cleared a major hurdle after a 6-1 decision from the state Supreme Court ruled that the project could move forward after.

It was hung up in a protracted legal battle since 2021. There are plenty of mixed feelings about the development of wind power in the Great Lakes, with concerns remaining about the impact on wildlife, as well as the effects on tourism in shoreline communities.

Those feelings are not relegated to here in Northeast Ohio, where Icebreaker is being planned, but instead - stretching across the Great Lakes region.

Citizens everywhere from Buffalo, to Chicago, to Traverse City and Green Bay have been paying attention to the development of wind power in the lakes.

On Monday’s program, we'll discuss the issue with an environmental reporter from Interlochen Public Radio - which serves Northern Michigan.

To end the show, a conversation with Baiju Shaw from the Greater Cleveland Partnership about a summit happening tomorrow helping companies with their sustainability goals.

GUESTS:
- Patrick Shea, Environmental Reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
- Baiju Shaw, CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership

The Sound of Ideas EnvironmentIcebreaker Wind projectSustainabilityrenewable energy
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
