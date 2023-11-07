© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Data shows long-reaching impact of childhood trauma on Ohioans

Published November 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST
Exposure to adverse childhood experiences or potentially traumatic events that occur during childhood is a pervasive problem affecting many children in Ohio and across the country.

New data released by the Health Policy Institute of Ohio correlated exposure to Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs to poor health and well-being throughout life.

The Health Policy Institute says nearly 75% of adult Ohioans report experiencing potentially traumatizing events as children that have been linked to negative health outcomes.

Adverse Childhood Experience include emotional, physical and sexual abuse, living with someone with a substance abuse disorder, divorce or separation of parents, mental illness in the home, domestic violence, having an incarcerated household member, homelessness and discrimination.

On Tuesday’s “Sound of Ideas” we discussed the data and how trauma in childhood can have an impact well into a person’s adult life. We also discussed the work being done to better understand how to help children that may be susceptible to experiencing traumatic events.

Guests:
-Becky Carroll, Senior Health Policy Analyst, Health Policy Institute of Ohio

