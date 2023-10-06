Ohio’s Jim Jordan seeking to become next House Speaker

Ohio’s Jim Jordan has stepped into the race for Speaker of the House of Representatives after a small group of Republicans led the charge to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California.

Jordan of Champaign County represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional District. He also chairs the House Judiciary Committee. Jordan is a strong ally of former president Donald Trump.

The group trying to take politicians out of the legislative-map drawing process have cleared one hurdle to make the 2024 November ballot. This week, Attorney General Dave Yost approved the petition summary language for the group, Citizens Not Politicians. It was the third attempt to get the language approved by Yost.

The group wants to overhaul how Ohio draws its maps for congress and statehouse districts by putting that power into the hands of citizens.

The control over Ohio’s public education system remains up in the air after a Franklin County judge delayed a decision on a lawsuit challenging an overhaul of the state board of education. The judge extended a temporary restraining that blocks the overhaul law from being enacted until October 20. The general assembly passed the law as part of the budget. It strips the state board of most of its power and gives it to a new Department of Education and Workforce under control of the governor.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb this week unveiled a $10 million Neighborhood Safety Fund as part of an effort to curb violence in the city. Bibb says the fund is the first of its kind.

Cleveland City Council voted to increase penalties for parents and guardians whose children violate curfew. It’s the council’s response to summer crime incidents, including a rash of car thefts by the so-called Kia Boys. Under the new legislation a parent or guardian charged with a child’s curfew violation faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor, punishable with up to $250 of fines, community service or jail time.

If you’re on the roadways, be sure to keep your cell phone out of your hands. Police are now enforcing Ohio’s new distracted driving law. It means that drivers can be ticketed for holding a cell phone or electronic device while driving. The law went into effect six months ago. But the grace period with drivers getting warnings is now over.

We will discuss these stories and more of the week's news on this week's Reporters Roundtable.

Guests:

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

