Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb unveils $10 million Neighborhood Safety Fund

On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb unveiled a $10 million Neighborhood Safety Fund in an effort to curb violence across the city.

Bibb discussed the next steps in rolling out the first $1 million in grants at the Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Recreation and Resource Center, alongside members of Cleveland City Council, the Cleveland Foundation, violence prevention organizations and neighborhood partners.

The goal of the fund, which Bibb said is among the first-of-its-kind in the country, is to create long-term, perpetual support for community-driven programming to address the root causes of violence, from education to mentorship, the mayor said.

It will be an endowment fund the city expects will generate $13 million in grantmaking over the next 25 years.

The $10 million in seed money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package given to cities recovering from the pandemic that must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.