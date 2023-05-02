Equine therapy used to help treat people with mental and physical health conditions across Northeast Ohio

Horses might not be the first thing to come to mind when we think of mental and physical health treatment, but humans have been using equines in therapeutic settings for thousands of years.

Common equine therapy uses in the past have been for young people with certain cognitive or developmental disabilities like autism. A horse is utilized as a calming and loving presence for those in therapy.

But equine therapists have continued to expand equine therapy applications like serving individuals with physical conditions such as multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy.

Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as those with anxiety or depression may also benefit from equine treatment.

Fieldstone Farm is just one therapeutic center in the region located in Geauga County that helps people heal through equine therapy. Fieldstone serves people from ages 3 to 80, including children with cognitive disabilities, veterans with PTSD, and beyond.

On Monday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we'll begin the program talking about the growing practice of equine therapy and its various applications.

Later in this hour, we meet the new President and CEO of The Cleveland Foundation, Lillian Kuri. She most recently served as the foundation’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Finally, we'll kick off a series of interviews with Crain's Cleveland Business’ Eight Over 80 honorees for 2023, and hear from antiques collector Terry Kovel.

GUESTS:

- Aviva Vincent, PhD, Director of Program Quality, Fieldstone Farms

- Lillian Kuri, Incoming President and CEO, The Cleveland Foundation

- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Terry Kovel, Founder, Kovel Antiques; Crain's Cleveland Business Eight Over 80 Honoree

