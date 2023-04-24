Environmental law clinics held in East Palestine hope to provide answers to concerned residents

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the town of East Palestine. No one was hurt, but residents were evacuated as responders intentionally burned the chemicals in some of the derailed cars to prevent a potential explosion.

Since that event, there has been a flurry of lawsuits and environmental testing, along with distrust and outrage from residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities over how the derailment was handled.

The legal issues are not isolated to the fact that the U.S. Justice Department has sued Norfolk Southern, but recently, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that the state is suing a Leetonia resident who allegedly operated a fake charity fund advertised to benefit residents of East Palestine.

With those issues playing out, a free clinic organized by Case Western Reserve University's Environmental Law Clinic and others was held Apr. 16 in order to provide some assistance to the residents of East Palestine.

We’ll discuss that visit, and the additional help planned for the residents of East Palestine during the first part of Monday’s “Sound of Ideas”.

Then, we’ll hear from climate activist and author Andrew Boyd, whose new book is “I Want A Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis With Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor.” That book looks at the dire climate situation the planet is facing, and how in spite of all the bad news, people can remain hopeful and continue to work to make the world a better place for the global community.

GUESTS:

-Miranda Leppla, Director of the Environmental Law Clinic, Case Western Reserve University

-Andrew Boyd, Climate Activist and Author, "I Want A Better Catastrophe: Navigating The Climate Crisis With Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor"