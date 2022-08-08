© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

In "Sound of Us" series, Ideastream interns report on toxic masculinity, mental health and more

By Rachel Rood
Published August 8, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT

This hour on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by giving a glimpse behind the curtains at what our interns have been working on all summer. Since June, Ideastream hosted five talented interns in different content departments, including on the "Sound of Ideas," as well as in News, Arts and Culture, Health, and our community storytelling series - Sound of Us.  

They have been working incredibly hard on contributing stories to those beats, but all along, they have also been writing stories from their own perspectives about topics that matter to them – from intergenerational trauma to toxic masculinity and beyond. These stories are informative, entertaining, and relevant to the greater community.

Ideastream’s Senior Producer Justin Glanville has been helping guide the interns all summer, with the help of Supervising Producer Rachel Rood. He sat down with them last week to preview some of these stories – that will run on both Morning Edition and All Things Considered starting Aug. 15. 

Later this hour, we'll revisit an important discussion we heard last month on the rare progressive brain illness Huntington's Disease.

-Amanda Martinez Moreno, Intern, Ideastream Public Media

-Izzy Keller, Intern, Ideastream Public Media

-Kendal Harris, Intern, Ideastream Public Media

-Kennedy Copeland, Intern, Ideastream Public Media

-Xeaiver Bullock, Intern, Ideastream Public Media

-Jesse Lis, President, Northeast Ohio Chapter, Huntington's Disease Society of America  

-Adam Margolius, MD, Co-Director for the Huntington's Disease Center of Excellence,  Cleveland Clinic 
 

The Sound of Ideas Sound of Us
Rachel Rood
