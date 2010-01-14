© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published January 14, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

The GOP campaign for governor appears poised to move into high gear: Republican insiders say John Kasich will tap State Auditor Mary Taylor to be his running mate. More than a hundred layoffs among Cleveland safety forces leave some wondering why the mayor even bothered expanding the forces last year.
On the Thursday morning reporters' roundtable, join Dan Moulthrop and guests for analysis of those stories, plus the power debacle at Hopkins, a new deal for the med mart, and why two big local companies are considering pulling up stakes.Steve Loomis, president, Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association
Joe Frolik The Plain Dealer
Laura Johnston The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox