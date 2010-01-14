Reporters' Roundtable
The GOP campaign for governor appears poised to move into high gear: Republican insiders say John Kasich will tap State Auditor Mary Taylor to be his running mate. More than a hundred layoffs among Cleveland safety forces leave some wondering why the mayor even bothered expanding the forces last year.
On the Thursday morning reporters' roundtable, join Dan Moulthrop and guests for analysis of those stories, plus the power debacle at Hopkins, a new deal for the med mart, and why two big local companies are considering pulling up stakes.Steve Loomis, president, Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association
Joe Frolik The Plain Dealer
Laura Johnston The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business