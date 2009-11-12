© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published November 12, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

Cleveland's port boss is out; the $400 million Med Mart project gets revised; and casino developer Dan Gilbert begins his new career with a trip to the statehouse. Also, consultants for the city of Cleveland give city hall a comprehensive cost-cutting plan--what's not clear is whether the city will maintain its ability to avoid layoffs. Thursday morning at 9, join the weekly reporters' roundtable to talk about those stories and why two local Democratic congressmen aligned their health care votes with Republican leadership.Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Mark Naymik The Plain Dealer
Mark Niquette The Columbus Dispatch

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox