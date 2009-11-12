Reporters' Roundtable
Cleveland's port boss is out; the $400 million Med Mart project gets revised; and casino developer Dan Gilbert begins his new career with a trip to the statehouse. Also, consultants for the city of Cleveland give city hall a comprehensive cost-cutting plan--what's not clear is whether the city will maintain its ability to avoid layoffs. Thursday morning at 9, join the weekly reporters' roundtable to talk about those stories and why two local Democratic congressmen aligned their health care votes with Republican leadership.Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Mark Naymik The Plain Dealer
Mark Niquette The Columbus Dispatch