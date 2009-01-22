© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Reporters' Roundtable

Published January 22, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

The state is poised to thaw last year's college tuition freeze; a new chairman takes over the state GOP, and Cleveland joins Akron and Lima in making the case for residency requirements for city employees. Meanwhile, Cuyahoga County prepares for a site decision on the Medical Mart and Cleveland State may lose funding for a major research center. Join us Thursday morning at 9 to leave the inauguration behind and catch up on the news closer to home. Reginald Fields Columbus bureau, The Plain Dealer
Shannon Mortland Crain's Cleveland Business
Chris Seper MedCity News

