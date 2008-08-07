Reporters' Roundtable
This week, Democratic Presidential hopeful Barack Obama brings a message of energy reform to Berea and Youngstown. In Columbus, proposals to make sick leave mandatoryand bring casino gambling to Clinton Countygain steam. Meanwhile, the troubles continue for embattled officials in Cuyahoga County, as the county prepares to name a sitefor a convention center already expected to come in over budget. Also, strap hangers across Greater Cleveland come out in a forceful opposition to the RTA's planned service cuts. Join us for a conversation about those stories and others Thursday at 9 a.m.Stephanie Warsmith, The Beacon Journal
Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Mike Tobin, The Plain Dealer