Reporters' Roundtable: Politics as Unusual
In the news this week, political infighting in Summit County has spread from the Republican party to the Board of Elections. Meanwhile, the presidential campaigns have begun eyeing the Ohio electorate. In business, there's good and bad news: two of the region’s largest banks have awful fourth quarter earnings, investment in the local biotech industry is up sharply, and a homegrown toy company pulls up stakes. Join us at 9 a.m., and we'll analyze these stories and others on the Thursday reporters' roundtable.Stephanie Warsmith, The Beacon Journal
Mary Vanac, The Plain Dealer
Stan Bullard, Crain's Cleveland Business