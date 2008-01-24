© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Politics as Unusual

Published January 24, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

In the news this week, political infighting in Summit County has spread from the Republican party to the Board of Elections. Meanwhile, the presidential campaigns have begun eyeing the Ohio electorate. In business, there's good and bad news: two of the region’s largest banks have awful fourth quarter earnings, investment in the local biotech industry is up sharply, and a homegrown toy company pulls up stakes. Join us at 9 a.m., and we'll analyze these stories and others on the Thursday reporters' roundtable.Stephanie Warsmith, The Beacon Journal
Mary Vanac, The Plain Dealer
Stan Bullard, Crain's Cleveland Business

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox