NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 2

In this week's episode, we learn about a mysterious lung illness that officials think is linked to vaping.

Plus mosquitos are causing problems in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Meanwhile in Ohio, Margaret learns how bugs in the water are a sign of low pollution levels in this week's Spot on Science.

We learn about the Ireland border being bothered by Brexit and how debates are an opportunity for presidential candidates to tout their plans.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC (noun) the U.S. government organization tasked with protecting Americans from health, safety and security threats.

macroinvertebrate (noun) a small organism that does not have a backbone.

hormone (noun) a chemical produced in one part of the body that causes an effect in another part of the body.

In this week’s show, we learn about a program hoping to get kids talking about finances - even in kindergarten! On the first day of kindergarten at Boston’s Public Schools this year each student received $50 and their very own savings account.

