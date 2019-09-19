© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 2

Published September 19, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT

 

In this week's episode, we learn about a mysterious lung illness that officials think is linked to vaping.

Plus mosquitos are causing problems in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Meanwhile in Ohio, Margaret learns how bugs in the water are a sign of low pollution levels in this week's Spot on Science.

We learn about the Ireland border being bothered by Brexit and how debates are an opportunity for presidential candidates to tout their plans.

WeeklyWordHighlight-2019.png

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC (noun) the U.S. government organization tasked with protecting Americans from health, safety and security threats.

macroinvertebrate (noun) a small organism that does not have a backbone.

hormone (noun) a chemical produced in one part of the body that causes an effect in another part of the body.

WeeklyInbox-2019.png

In this week’s show, we learn about a program hoping to get kids talking about finances - even in kindergarten! On the first day of kindergarten at Boston’s Public Schools this year each student received $50 and their very own savings account.

Rewatch the story below and then write to us!

We want to know what you would do if you were set up with $50 and a bank account like the students in Boston. Write to us and tell us, what do you think is a good way to manage your money? Do you think it is important to save money or do you like to spend it all right away?

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

 

