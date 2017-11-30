© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #11

Published November 30, 2017 at 8:00 AM EST

From gingerbread houses to the new Louvre Abu Dhabi, we're building our architecture knowledge one story at a time.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: architecture, lake effect snow, old master, graffiti

Question of the Week: Design a building and tell us what it would be used for. Bonus points if you send us a drawing!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Margaret Cavalier
