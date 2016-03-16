© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #23

Published March 16, 2016 at 11:22 PM EDT

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Endorsement, Artificial Intelligence, Algorithm

Question of the Week: After voting in our NewsDepth Primary Election (this week's survey), write to us and let us know which candidate would be your top choice and why.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes