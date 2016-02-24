NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #20

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Citizen, National Park, Diversity

Question of the Week: Do you have a cool recycling program in your classroom, school or community? Write to us and let us know -- we'll share some of your ideas on the next episode.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration