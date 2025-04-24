How environmental reporting helped a city girl connect with nature

Anyone who knows me knows I'm not much of an outdoorsy person. In fact, if "indoorsy" were a word, I'd consider it one of my defining characteristics.

As a kid, I did spend a fair amount of time playing outside on playgrounds or with friends in our front yards, but I didn't feel a desire to explore the world around me. I felt the most comfortable inside with my cat, my Bratz dolls and Wii Tennis queued up on the TV.

My preference for the indoors persisted into adulthood. The closest I'd get to the outdoors were visits to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo or the occasional trip to the local Metroparks with friends.

It was only after I started my work here at Ideastream as the environmental reporter that something began to shift.

I found myself out in the environment chatting with local organic farmers, birdwatching in Magee Marsh and talking about trees at Holden Arboretum.

Ideastream Public Media's Environmental Reporter Zaria Johnson searching for birdcalls at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve on Saturday, May 25th, 2024.

To my surprise, these experiences transformed my relationship with the environment. I've since become eager to be out of the office in a tree-covered corner of Northeast Ohio filled with birdcalls and air that feels easier to breathe.

For my birthday this year, I took the day off to visit the Rocky River Reservation for the first time, nearly speed walking through the trails to find a quiet spot to take in the fall foliage and sit with my thoughts.

In March, I visited the Cuyahoga Valley National park for an interview with Deb Yandala, president and CEO of the park's conservancy. Afterward, I searched for excuses to spend more of my work day out at our local National Park. Thankfully, Deb was happy to be out there with me.

I think it's safe to say I'm "outdoorsy" now, but camping crosses the line for me. That's a no-go. So are creepy crawlies. If a bug of any kind spends too much time in my general vicinity, I'm ready to pack it up. And mud in basically any scenario? Hard pass.

But it's true what they say about the outdoors. Being outside is a great way to unplug, detach and destress. Though I wasn't necessarily looking for it, and I have a long way to go before I'm considered an outdoorsman, I've gained a connection with nature that's stronger than I ever imagined.

