The Cut logo with sound wave cutting through the word "cut."
The Cut
“The Cut” is a weekly reporters notebook-type essay by an Ideastream Public Media content creator, reflecting on the news and on life in Northeast Ohio. What exactly does “The Cut” mean? It's a throwback to the old days of using a razor blade to cut analog tape. In radio lingo, we refer to sound bites as “cuts.” So think of these behind-the-scene essays as “cuts” from Ideastream's producers.

How environmental reporting helped a city girl connect with nature

Ideastream Public Media | By Zaria Johnson
Published April 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ideastream Public Media's Environmental Reporter Zaria Johnson sitting on a picnic blanket, taking a selfie at the Rocky River Reservation.
Zaria Johnson
/
Ideastream Public Media
Ideastream Public Media's Environmental Reporter Zaria Johnson at the Rocky River Reservation on Thursday, October 24th, 2024.

Anyone who knows me knows I'm not much of an outdoorsy person. In fact, if "indoorsy" were a word, I'd consider it one of my defining characteristics.

As a kid, I did spend a fair amount of time playing outside on playgrounds or with friends in our front yards, but I didn't feel a desire to explore the world around me. I felt the most comfortable inside with my cat, my Bratz dolls and Wii Tennis queued up on the TV.

My preference for the indoors persisted into adulthood. The closest I'd get to the outdoors were visits to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo or the occasional trip to the local Metroparks with friends.

It was only after I started my work here at Ideastream as the environmental reporter that something began to shift.

I found myself out in the environment chatting with local organic farmers, birdwatching in Magee Marsh and talking about trees at Holden Arboretum.

Ideastream Public Media's Environmental Reporter Zaria Johnson wearing an Ideastream t-shirt holding her microphone and audio gear outdoors.
Ideastream Public Media's Environmental Reporter Zaria Johnson searching for birdcalls at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve on Saturday, May 25th, 2024.

To my surprise, these experiences transformed my relationship with the environment. I've since become eager to be out of the office in a tree-covered corner of Northeast Ohio filled with birdcalls and air that feels easier to breathe.

For my birthday this year, I took the day off to visit the Rocky River Reservation for the first time, nearly speed walking through the trails to find a quiet spot to take in the fall foliage and sit with my thoughts.

In March, I visited the Cuyahoga Valley National park for an interview with Deb Yandala, president and CEO of the park's conservancy. Afterward, I searched for excuses to spend more of my work day out at our local National Park. Thankfully, Deb was happy to be out there with me.

I think it's safe to say I'm "outdoorsy" now, but camping crosses the line for me. That's a no-go. So are creepy crawlies. If a bug of any kind spends too much time in my general vicinity, I'm ready to pack it up. And mud in basically any scenario? Hard pass.

But it's true what they say about the outdoors. Being outside is a great way to unplug, detach and destress. Though I wasn't necessarily looking for it, and I have a long way to go before I'm considered an outdoorsman, I've gained a connection with nature that's stronger than I ever imagined.

