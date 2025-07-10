Local health group seeks Northeast Ohio climate resilience solutions from those most at risk

The Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition is exploring the climate resilience of Northeast Ohio by identifying those most at risk and provide possible solutions.

The coalition, through a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Ohio State University's Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Evaluation Studies, has hosted Reimagining Communities Conversations in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake and Mahoning counties so far to see how prepared residents feel in the face of severe weather made worse by climate change.

Extreme heat, severe storms and floods are just a few concerns presented by climate change, and common concerns from residents include air quality, tree canopy and the electrical grid, Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition Executive Director Yvonka Hall said.

"The goal of this is this, to find out about the impact around climate change, what's going on with their communities when we're talking about extreme heat, extreme cold," Hall said. "How are they utilizing resources? Are there resources for them to use? What is the plan?"

Plans to mitigate the effects of climate change are more prevalent in affluent communities in the region, Hall said, but Ohio's vulnerable population remains at risk.

"It's a global issue of lacking in poor communities," she said. "We just don't get the residuals that well-resourced communities get, so. When we see these gaps because of income, we have to figure out ways to close them. Like it shouldn't be where one community lives and the other community dies."

Communities that are more at risk of feeling the harsh effects of climate change include low-income, disenfranchised and marginalized communities across the region, Hall said. Disenfranchised communities tend to lack tree canopy, leading to higher temperatures and heat islands, worsened air quality and higher rates of asthma and comorbidities.

The coalition represents 23 counties in Northeast Ohio, Hall said, but they selected nine counties to host this round of meetings because of their similarities.

"When you look at Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lorraine, Lake Geauga, Medina, Trumbull, Mahoning, and Summit County, .... and we see like the same things around illness," she said. "We also see the same thing around finances and the same around access. So, the communities kind of mirror each other,"

The community conversations are intended to gather data on how climate change impacts to bring back to local organizations and officials, Hall said. The coalition and its partners can only work toward climate resilience after hearing about lived experiences.

"We wanna know from you how to help fix this, and we can't fix this without you, she said. "I can come in with an idea of what I think, but it's not from you. So, we need the community in order for us to be able to help come up with the solutions to fix it."

The coalition typically sees a smaller turnout from Medina County residents, Hall said, but the team is optimistic that will change with its meeting on July 17.

The coalition also hopes to hear from younger Northeast Ohioans, Hall said.

"Looking at from 13 to like 44 (years old) and getting their vantage point, because I'm beyond the 13 to 44," Hall said. "For young people, how do we get them involved in these movements? Because they're gonna be the ones that are gonna be tasked with helping in this crisis."

The coalition will host several more meetings where attendees can take survey, receive a $10 voucher and a free air purifier.