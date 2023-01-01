Expertise: Reporting, writing, editing

Experience:

Rachel Abbey McCafferty is a writer, reporter and editor with 20 years of experience in journalism in Northeast Ohio.

Highlights:



Reporter and assistant editor at Crain's Cleveland Business

Editor at Patch

Reporter at Catalyst Ohio

Awards from Ohio Society of Professional Journalists and Press Club of Cleveland

Active participant in Kent State University School of Media and Journalism professional advisory board

