Nikki Gasiewski

Nikki GasiewskiIntern, News
Since opening this season, Cedar Point’s new rollercoaster, Siren’s Curse, has stalled several times, leaving riders stranded on top of its 160-foot hill.
In July, two local county fairs experienced violent incidents, including a shooting and fights. A local fair management association is responding to safety concerns amid the ongoing fair season.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is enshrining four players on Aug. 2, capping a two-week-long festival that includes a milestone for its Balloon Classic and the introduction of a new event.
The county is holding a clinic Saturday to provide free legal assistance to help individuals with juvenile records clear their records.
The release of the 2025 “Superman” movie brings events and festivities to Cleveland as the city recognizes its history with Clark Kent and his alter ego.
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens is collecting documents - such as family records and diaries - that capture key moments in Akron’s history for a new exhibit.
North Canton and East Palestine have both cancelled their annual fireworks displays in 2025 for various reasons. Issues include funding and lack of a suitable location.
Cuyahoga Falls officials provided an update on the search for a man who, along with his five-year-old son, went missing in the Cuyahoga River over the weekend. The son’s body was recovered Sunday.
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority plans to hold a “Ride Through Time” Saturday, giving the community a chance to learn more about the history of the agencies and some of the milestones since it was created in 1974.
Axess Family Services is getting a state grant to expand its Honor Home program in Stark County. It’s one of four Ohio nonprofits getting grants meant to help with transition to permanent housing.