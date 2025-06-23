Cuyahoga Falls continues search for man who's missing in the river

Officials in Cuyahoga Falls held a press conference Monday to update the public on the search for the man who’s been missing since Saturday evening when the inner tube he and his son were in overturned on the Cuyahoga River. The body of the five-year-old boy was recovered Sunday morning.

“Our goals for today are to re-search the areas that we searched yesterday to see what impact the overnight has had on the river and our conditions for ability to search,” said Chief Martin. “We are going to be examining new areas that we might be able to expand our search.”

Martin said Summit County Emergency Dispatch Center received calls Saturday evening about the inner tube capsizing near the Sheraton Hotel in Cuyahoga Falls.

Martin said extensive resources have been deployed for the search including 50 personnel, five boats, two search dogs and drones. Martin said Stow’s fire department is using “side scan solar” deployed from rescue boats to cover both sides of the shoreline. The Ohio Highway Patrol provided a helicopter to scan the area.

Search crews have faced challenges from recent heavy rains. The Akron Fire Department dive team reported difficulty reaching some areas of the river due to high water levels.

More water rescues in Kent

The high water and resulting strong currents created challenges along other parts of the Cuyahoga River over the weekend. The Kent Fire Department said it responded to calls resulting in the rescue of 51 people and eight dogs.

The department said signs has been posted throughout the area reminding visitors of the dangers and “to stay off the river until levels return to more safe levels.”