Alexandra Golden

Alexandra is originally from Northeast Ohio, but that did not stop her from exciting and new adventures. Before interning at Ideastream Public Media, she interned at The Facts in Clute, Texas, in the summer of 2021.

There, she was given the opportunity to report daily coverage of a high-profile murder trial. This was the hardest thing she covered, but it also motivated her drive for the profession.

Besides this, Alexandra has been working for KentWired, Kent State’s independent and student-run paper, and has done everything from reporter to editor-in-chief. She was in charge of Roe v. Wade coverage the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case. The experience made her realize her love for the fast pace of journalism.

When she graduates in May, Alexandra plans to pursue a career in investigative reporting.

Email Alexandra or give her a call.