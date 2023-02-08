Some in Akron struggle with cost of new carbon monoxide detector requirement

Four months after the city of Akron started requiring carbon monoxide detectors in all residences, some homeowners have expressed concern about the costs of complying with the new law.

Residents may be fined if they are found to not have a CO detector, said Clarence Tucker, deputy mayor for public safety.

“There are some people that are just barely scraping by," Tucker said. "They may not be able to afford getting a carbon monoxide detector and installing it.”

City officials are searching for grants and other sources of funds for purchasing the detectors, Tucker said.

Landlords are responsible for installing the detectors in rental properties. There have been complaints from apartment managers about the additional cost they had not planned for, Tucker added.

“I get that part and I understand, but my focus is on the safety for the citizens that live in this community,” he said.

The city passed the ordinance requiring carbon monoxide detectors after a CO leak killed one person and sickened others at Timber Top Apartments, an Akron apartment building.

Since then, there has been an increase in calls from people concerned they might have a carbon monoxide leak, Deputy Chief Leon Henderson said.

“People are being more hyper vigilant or, if they're not feeling well, we got a call with CO check,” Henderson said.

The fire department enforces the ordinance through complaints. When tenants contact the department stating the landlord has yet to put one in, an employee conducts an inspection, he said. The department will establish a reasonable grace period for the landlord to correct the violation. After that time period has passed, there will be a reinspection to make sure it has been installed, Tucker said.

Those who do not comply could get a fine and a citation. A warning is issued for the first offense, followed by a $100 fine for the second.

Complaints regarding a single-family dwelling are sent to the city's housing department, prompting an inspection of the residence, Henderson said.

To raise money to purchase detectors, the mayor’s office has been collecting money for "dress down" days, where city employees pay $3 to wear casual attire to work, he said.

“For the last three or four months the mayor has allowed those monies to go toward putting funds together for us to go out and buy carbon monoxide detectors so that we can start installing them in these residences where people cannot afford to get them,” Tucker said. “So, I can tell you right now, we are in the process of going out and buying a few.”

For those who have carbon monoxide detectors that operate on batteries, Tucker recommends that people change the batteries when the time changes in the fall and spring to ensure that they are working.

“Carbon monoxide, again, is colorless, odorless, you're not going to know what's there,” Tucker said. “You're not going to know you have a problem until it's too late and we want to avoid that as much as possible.”

He said those who have questions, concerns or are unable to afford a detector can call (330) 375-2211.

