NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 28

This week on NewsDepth:

University students are protesting over the crisis in Gaza

A former Kent State student reflects on the 1970 historical event.

We learn about college life.

And we hear some backstage stories about Playhouse Square.

Protest (noun): A public expression of objection or disapproval towards an idea or action.

Pupil (noun): Another work for a student.

Empathetic (adjective): Understanding or relating to the feelings of other people.

Playwright (noun): Someone who writes plays.

No need to head to Broadway to see a great performance! Ohio is home to one of the largest theater districts in the nation!

Cleveland's Playhouse Square stands as the largest performing arts center in the United States outside of New York City. With nine lavish theaters hosting top Broadway shows, over a million guests flock to the district annually for a thousand performances.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to send in your questions for a playwright about their job!

And next episode, we’ll have a professional answer some of your questions for the last Career Callout of the season.

Students can use our inbox form to send in their questions.

Our poll this week is related to performing arts, and we wanted to know: Do you like performing in front of an audience?

You can choose between: Yes, I love being in front of a crowd!, I like performing only to close friends or family. Or No, I don't enjoy the spotlight.

Click here to vote!